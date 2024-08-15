Antstream Arcade coming to PlayStation

Antstream Arcade is coming to PlayStation, making it the first third-party cloud gaming service on the platform.

Announced during Antstream's August 2024 Connection presentation yesterday (August 14), the retro game service will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

It will cost $39.99 for an annual pass or $99.99 for a lifetime subscription, with an official launch date to be announced in the coming weeks.

Antstream also announced that PlayStation 1 Net Yaroze games will be coming to the platform, and that Pico-8 developers will be able to submit games to be included on the service with Puzzles of the Paladin and Manbomber to soon be added.

Antstream Arcade launched on Xbox in July 2023, and is also available on the Epic Games Store, iOS, Android, PC, Mac, Samsung TVs, Nvidia Shield, Amazon Fire TV, and Atari VCS.

The subscription-based streaming service soft launched in Western Europe in 2019, when it raised a "substantial" investment from Tencent during a funding round.