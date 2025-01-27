Another Resident Evil film reboot is in the works

A movie reboot of Resident Evil is in the works, with four studios reportedly bidding for the film including Warner Bros. and Netflix.

This is according to The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that Zach Cregger is attached to direct following the success of his 2022 directorial debut Barbarian, a horror film that he also wrote.

Constantin Film is reportedly producing the film alongside PlayStation Productions. Constantin Film has held the film rights to the Capcom franchise since the late 1990s, having produced the original film series starring Milla Jovovich.

According to sources, Cregger's reboot will be "a revamp that will take the title to its horror roots and be more faithful to the initial games, which date back to 1996."

The original Resident Evil film series started in 2002, with Jovovich playing Alice – a character made specifically for the movie franchise.

There were six films in total, followed by the 2021 reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Cregger's upcoming adaptation seems to be a separate entity to this project.