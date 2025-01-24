Annapurna appoints ex-Netflix exec Leanne Loombe as head of games

Annapurna Interactive has appointed former Netflix Games exec Leanne Loombe as head of games.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Loombe will oversee the firm's publishing, development, and creative segments.

She will report to Annapurna's president of interactive and new media Hector Sanchez, who rejoined the firm last June after spending five years at Epic Games.

"I've always admired how incredibly thoughtful Annapurna is about supporting developers who have a strong creative vision and empowering them to create high quality games that players love," Loombe wrote on LinkedIn.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to continue creating and strengthening a place developers can call home. I'm very excited to join such an amazing company to help craft the future of storytelling."

Sanchez added: "Few leaders have Leanne's breadth of experience across QA, publishing, and internal game development. She understands what it takes to make a good game from the inside-out, which is what makes her a great partner for our developers."

Loombe previously worked for Riot Games as head of third and second party development for its publishing label, Riot Forge. She left the position in 2021 to become vice president of external games at Netflix.

She also worked for Electronic Arts for six years as lead producer at Criterion Games and executive producer at Ghost Games.