Amplitude Studios regains independence from Sega

Sega Europe has announced that it's parting ways with Amplitude Studios, which is regaining its independence following a management buyout from staff.

The decision followed a "period of close consultation" between the two parties, with the Paris-based studio to focus on its own IP going forward as an independent developer.

The move marks the end of the "structural reforms" that have been occuring at Sega's European branch, the announcement said.

Romain de Waubert de Genlis, studio director at Amplitude, commented: "Amplitude is backed by strong, meaningful franchises, and our team is committed to creating the best games possible. This decision allows us to be more agile in our approach while continuing to shape the vision that we've had from the beginning, empowering us to push boundaries and be closer than ever to our community."

Jurgen Post, COO of West Studios, SOE regional managing director, added: "The past eight years have seen us collaborate on some exciting projects and this move ensures that Amplitude can continue to thrive while Sega focuses on pursuing its long-term business goals."

Sega had acquired Amplitude back in 2016, with the 4X strategy games developer telling us at the time that the move was motivated by the desire to have more support and the opportunity to reach a wider audience.

Sega has gone through meaningful changes in its European business over the past few years, leading to the cancellation of Creative Assembly's Hyenas and layoffs at the studio, among others.

Sega also sold Relic earlier this year, and cut 240 jobs across its UK studios.