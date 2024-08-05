Amber acquires Madbricks

Amber has announced the acquisition of developer Madbricks for an unknown sum.

The Colombian studio specialises in co-development and has already collaborated with Amber in the past. It's also developed projects with Voodoo, ByteDance, and Maximum Games among others.

Based in Bogotá, the developer employs around 40 people.

The acquisition follows Amber's strategy to expand globally by "integrating" external studios, the announcement said.

Amber CEO Mihai Pohonțu commented: "We were impressed by the dedication and professionalism of the Madbricks team during our past collaboration, so this acquisition is a natural next step in our relationship. Emerging markets are part of our DNA, and Madbricks will solidify our presence in the South American games industry landscape."

Amber has been growing a global network of work-for-hire studios in recent years, with a Mexican studio in 2020, a couple in Ukraine and Poland in 2022, and two more in Taiwan and the Philippine in 2023.

It received a $20 million investment for its expansion in October 2022.