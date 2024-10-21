Amazon's God of War TV series reportedly loses showrunner, will start from scratch

Amazon's God of War adaptation has reportedly started from scratch following the departure of its showrunner.

That's according to Deadline, which reported that Rafe Judkins had left the show alongside executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus. This is despite multiple scripts having been completed for the first season.

A source told Deadline that Amazon and Sony are "apparently looking to move in a different creative direction," and it highlighted that the scripts "were praised" by both studios.

Sony is reportedly planning to hire a new writers' room. As Judkins is under an overall deal with Sony, it is understood he will continue to work on other projects.

Amazon's God of War series was first announced in December 2022, alongside adaptations of the Horizon series and Gran Turismo.

Based on Santa Monica Studio's 2018 title, the series will be co-produced by Sony Pictures TV and MGM Amazon Studios, alongside PlayStation Productions.