Amazon renews Secret Level for a season 2

Amazon Video has renewed Secret Level for a second season.

As reported by Variety, the streaming service said the show was its most-watched animated series debut within the first week of release.

There is currently no information regarding which IPs will be covered in season two. The first series contained stories set in the worlds of Pac-Man, Dungeons & Dragons, and The Outer Worlds.

Concord was also the focus of an episode, despite the live-service game being pulled from sale less than two weeks after its release.

Tim Miller serves as creator and executive producer on Secret Level, in addition to supervising director Dave Wilson.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, the latter of which recently worked on Sonic The Hedgehog 3.