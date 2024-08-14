Amazon orders new animated video game anthology series, Secret Level

Amazon Video is reportedly developing a new adult-animated anthology series based on video games called Secret Level.

According to Deadline's sources, the same team behind Amazon's Love, Death & Robots series has also signed up to create original short stories "set within the worlds of beloved video games, such as Amazon Games' New World, Spelunky, and unspecified "PlayStation titles."

The show will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Tim Miller's Blur studio. Dave Wilson has apparently signed on to serve as supervising director and executive producer.

It's unclear what other game IPs may be involved, but it's thought we'll find out more at Gamescom's Opening Night Live later this month.

Amazon's most recent game-centric project, the Fallout TV show, hit 65 million viewers 16 days after release.