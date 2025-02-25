Amazon Appstore to close on Android in August 2025

Amazon has announced it will be discontinuing its Android Appstore on August 20, 2025.

As reported by TechCrunch, the company said it wants to focus on supporting the Appstore for its own devices as "that's where the majority of our customers currently engage with it."

The Amazon Appstore will remain available on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices.

A notice was sent to developers on February 20, stating that from that date new apps targeting Android devices would be eligible for submission. Updates are still permitted until the cut off date.

Customers in Japan "will no longer be able to make in-app purchases on the Amazon Appstore for Android devices," but it will continue to be available for other marketplaces until August 20.

As stated on the Appstore's support page, its virtual currency Amazon Coins will also be discontinued on August 20. Any coins remaining in customers accounts will be refunded after this date.