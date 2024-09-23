Airship Syndicate cuts another 16 jobs

Airship Syndicate has laid off another 16 employees.

These layoffs come on top of the 12 people laid off from Airship Syndicate back in February 2024.

"In light of the difficult challenges facing our industry, we’ve had to make the tough decision to let go of some incredibly talented Airship team members, including 12 full-time employees and four contractors," COO Tomas Garbar said on LinkedIn.

Our team of 50 will stay committed to delivering the Wayfinder roadmap and developing future projects."

In November last year, Wayfinder publisher Digital Extremes announced it was dropping the title amid layoffs. As a result, Airship Syndicate gained full control over the title's publishing.

Airship Syndicate is based in Austin, Texas, and was founded in 2014.

This latest announcement puts the number of jobs lost across the games industry in 2024 at around 12,700 people.