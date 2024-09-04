AimJunkies denied new trial against Bungie

Bungie's win against cheats provider AimJunkies won't be overturned as two US courts ruled in favour of the Destiny maker.

As reported by TorrentFreak, US District Judge Thomas Zilly ruled that Bungie has provided enough evidence that AimJunkies had infringed its copyrights, and denied the cheat maker's request for a new trial.

"[A]t trial Bungie needed only to establish that the 'cheat software' distributed by [the] defendants had copied protected aspects of Destiny 2," the judge wrote. "Bungie could show that [the] defendants copied protected aspects of Destiny 2 with either direct or circumstantial evidence of copying. Both types of evidence were presented at trial."

Meanwhile, the Ninth Circuit Court also denied AimJunkies' arbitration appeal, confirming Bungie's $4.3 million award in damages and fees.

Arbitration had taken place before the trial, back in February 2023, with Bungie winning part of its legal fight against AimJunkies (an ongoing battle since 2021).

The trial then took place earlier this year, with Bungie winning an additional $63,210 in damages.