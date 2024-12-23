AIAS to honor Nintendo of America veteran Don James

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences has announced that Nintendo of America veteran Don James will receive the AIAS Lifetime Achievement Award.

As reported by VGC, James will receive the accolade at the 28th annual DICE Awards ceremony on February 13, 2025.

James joined Nintendo of America as executive vice president of operations in 1981, working at the company for four decades until his retirement in August 2024.

He also participated in the creation of the Entertainment Software Rating Board, and was involved in the creation of the Interactive Digital Software Association which is now known as the Entertainment Software Association.

"Don James has been both a humble and integral part of the games industry, from his foundational work at Nintendo of America and his passions at the Starlight Children's Foundation," said AIAS president Meggan Scavio.

"He has driven countless impactful initiatives that have created lasting change throughout his career, including here at the Academy. We are thrilled to celebrate his extraordinary legacy and immense contributions to video game history."

James added: "I am truly honoured to receive this award from the Academy. This industry is full of so many talented and creative people, and it's been an absolute privilege getting to know and work with so many of them over the decades.

"My career has truly been a wild and fun ride, and I am proud of all the opportunities I was fortunate enough to receive."