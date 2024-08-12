AI in the workplace to be explored at the GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit

A leading AI expert will discuss the 'potentials and pitfalls' of using AI tools in the workplace at next month's GamesIndustry.biz HR Summit.

Tommy Thompson from AI in Games will provide a high-level overview of what generative AI is capable of achieving, as well as what it cannot do. He will explore applications of different AI systems within a HR context, and what issues teams should be aware of both in terms of its adoption with human resource processes, as well as larger issues that can impact broader studio adoption of the technology; including intellectual property and copyright as well as a need for understanding of the emerging regulatory landscape.

AI is just one of the big topics at this year's Summit, which also features multiple breakout sessions and talks on mental health, neurodiversity, leadership, supporting teams through change, remote working and more.

As well as a full schedule of talks, there will also be multiple breakout sessions, lunch, drinks and the event concludes with the 2024 Best Places To Work Awards.

Our current expert speaker line-up includes AJ Grand-Scrutton (Dlala), Andy Coley (Games Studio Training), Craig Duncan (Rare), Eimear Slattery (RKD), Emma Smith (Hestia Talent), Gemma Cooper (Dlala), Gina Jackson (Pitchify), Harriet Mansion (Rare), Hayley Blundy (Futurlab), Lisa Opie (Ubisoft), Michael Chan (Compulsion Games), Perri Lewis (Mastered), Phil Atkinson (NextGen Skills), Pierre Escaich (Ubisoft), Sarah Brewster (Fresh Seed), Sarah Sorrell (Safe In Our World), Scott Baxter (Wardog), Sean Hogan (RKD), Sheila Attwood (Brightmine), Tommy Thompson (AI and Games), and more to be announced.

