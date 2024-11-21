AFK Journey named Google Play's Game of the Year

AFK Journey has been declared the best game of the year on Google Play by the store's editorial team.

The game, which launched in March, is developed by Lilith Games and published by Farlight. It's an idle RPG in which players continue to earn XP and resources for their characters even when they're not playing.

In Google's best games of 2024 post, the Play editorial team praised AFK Journey for its "breathtaking animation, superb voice acting, and spellbinding world."

While Lilith Games' took the top prize, Supercell also fared well as the only developer to win in two categories.

The Finnish studio was awarded best multi-device game for Clash of Clans, which was praised for its experience whether played on smartphone, table or PC, and best multiplayer for Squad Busters.

Squad Busters launched in May and is only the sixth game to come out from Supercell. The multiplayer arena battler made $1.1 million on its first day and $24 million in its first month. Earlier this year, we spoke to game lead Eino Joas about the title's development and early success.

Other developers awarded in Google's end of year roundup included Hoyoverse, Noodlecake, and Netmarble.

The full list of winners can be found below: