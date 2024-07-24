Advisory firm Agora Gaming Partners raises $600,000 at launch

New global advisory firm Agora Gaming Partners has raised $600,000 at launch.

Founded by Pontus Mahler (former vice president at Global Top Round) and Jacques Benchetrit (former head of M&A and fundraising at Global Top Round), AGP will provide publishing and equity deals in addition to fundraising services for gaming startups and developers.

AGP will launch with six clients, with investment backed by several unnamed angel investors who specialise in gaming.

In publishing, AGP will focus on PC and console deals as agents and lead negotiators on indie to AA titles with budgets up to $50 million, as well as acting as negotiators for IP licensing.

AGP will also help companies valued up to $100 million to find long-term partners, as well as aid startups and developers in fundraising.

"We are beyond excited to launch Agora Gaming Partners to work with some of the most talented entrepreneurs in the gaming industry," said Mahler. "The combined experience of Jacques, myself, and our team gives our clients the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive landscape."

Benchetrit added: "We have built many amazing relationships within the gaming industry. AGP is our way of giving back, by providing insight, connections, and our time so that our friends can realise their ambitions."