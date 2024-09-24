Advertising Standards Authority bans five UK ads for "misleading impressions"

The UK Advertising Standards Authority has banned five advertisements for social casino games on the grounds they were "misleading."

The ASA challenged ads from Gamehaus, Huuuge Global, Mobee Co, SpinX, and Zeroo Gravity Games, stating the advertisements "failed to make clear" that people "couldn't win or withdraw any real-world money."

Due to the "misleading impressions" stated in the adverts - all of which were made on TikTok - the ads were removed and subjected to an assessment by the ASA.

"These rulings form part of a wider piece of work on paid-for gambling-like ads, identified for investigation following intelligence we’ve gathered," the ASA said.

"The rules are clear, these ads shouldn’t mislead consumers by creating the impression that they can win real-world prizes if this isn't the case."

Mobee Co was further referred to the Committee of Advertising Practice's compliance team. None of the ads are permitted to appear again in their current forms.

TikTok told the ASA that "restrictions applied to the advertising of social casino games on their platform and that included the prohibition of content implying that users could earn real-world money or where direct comparisons to gambling were made." The ads have since been removed.