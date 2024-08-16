Adam Boyes steps down as co-CEO of Iron Galaxy

Adam Boyes is leaving Iron Galaxy after eight years with the developer.

Boyes announced his departure in a blog post, in which he detailed that he'll be leaving his position by the end of the year.

Boyes became CEO of the studio in June 2016 having previously held leadership roles at PlayStation, Capcom, Midway Games, and Electronic Arts.

He was appointed co-CEO in November 2020 alongside Chelsea Blasko. Blasko will take over Boyes' responsibilities and become Iron Galaxy's CEO.

"I want to offer my sincerest thanks to the people who welcomed me to lead this company with them," wrote Boyes.

"Dave Lang, thank you for trusting me to push the boundaries of what Iron Galaxy could accomplish. Chelsea Blasko, thank you for teaching me so much about building a strong culture – Iron Galaxy is in the best possible hands with you as their sole CEO."

He continued: "Iron Galaxy is the best place I have ever worked. It feels strange to say that in the same breath I'm using to say that I'm leaving, but we all need to follow our hearts. Creating video games is a passionate endeavour for passionate people, and our industry needs more help than ever before."