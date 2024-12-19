Activision confirms it has replaced Call of Duty Black Ops 6 voice actors during SAG-AFTRA strike

Activision has recast some of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's voice actors amid the SAG-AFTRA strike.

After players noted characters William Peck and Samantha Maxis sounded a little different, voice actor Zeke Alton acknowledged that his performance of Peck in the Zombies mode appears to have been replaced. He has also been removed from the game's credits.

Unlike film and TV actors, who can strike even if a project is in-production, a clause known as Side Letter Six permits work on interactive media to continue. And whilst members on daily contracts may choose to strike in solidarity, given Black Ops 6 was in development before July 2024 Activision is permitted to replace striking actors.

"To the best of my knowledge, that performance is not [mine]," Alton told Game Developer. "It's their character, and they can do with it what they please.

"My only concern is for my brand as a performer. Fans of the game have reached out to me because the lack of crediting [of the replacement actor] implies that it may still be me, which unfairly represents my abilities as a performer.

"I have no issue with Activision's actions with a character and IP that they own," Alton added. "I absolutely adore the creative team and the opportunity I've had to collaborate with them in the past. I sincerely hope to collaborate in the future once all performers are protected against generative AI abuse."

In a statement to press, Activision said: "We respect the personal choice of these performers. Out of respect for all parties, we won't add new commentary about the ongoing negotiations with SAG-AFTRA. We look forward to a mutually beneficial outcome as soon as possible."

Whilst the strike goes on for some, SAG-AFTRA announced a new agreement for video game localisation mid-November. The Independent Interactive Localisation Agreement will cover localisation of projects scripted and released in a foreign language and then dubbed into English. As part of the agreement, performers will receive AI protections and employment opportunities.