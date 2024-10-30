Activision Blizzard QA staff walk out over return to office mandate

Workers from Activision Blizzard's QA department in Eden Prairie, Minnesota have walked out in protest against the firm's return-to-office mandate.

As reported by Eurogamer, Activision workers group ABetterABK, with backing from the Communications Workers of America union, claimed the company "refusing accommodations as a way to force them to quit."

It alleged the firm "insis[ted] that workers must work in the office – even those with serious medical conditions and doctor's recommendations to work from home."

In another statement shared on social media, ABetterABK claimed the RTO mandate was "decided on our behalf without our input."

"Since then, we've also learned that the company is unwilling to provide people with remote work accommodations, even when it's the only option that meets employee's needs, due to this alienating policy."

Activision Blizzard issued a statement in response: "We respect our employees' rights to express their point of view. We understand that returning to the office has been an adjustment for some. We engage in an interactive process with employees who request accommodations. This is an ongoing conversation at the bargaining table, and we will continue to discuss our respective interests in that forum."

In January, Activision Blizzard ended its hybrid work model for QA staffers in Minneapolis, Austin, and El Segundo.

Earlier this month, over 700 staff from Ubisoft France walked out in a dispute over the company's RTO policy and pay.