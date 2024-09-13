Absurd Ventures launches new studio with Ascendant Studios staff

Absurd Ventures has announced the launch of a new studio called Absurd Marin, made up by the former Ascendant Studios team.

Based in San Rafael, California, the developer will be led by Ascendant founder and game director Bret Robbins.

When asked about more details about the staff, a spokesperson for the studio told us it's made of "about 20 developers from the core team behind Immortals of Aveum" and that it "will continue to staff up further as development progresses on the project."

The new developer is working on a story-driven adventure title based on an unannounced new IP. It is a separate project from the other title Absurd Ventures is working on, which is based on an universe called A Better Paradise. Both projects are currently in early stages of development, the announcement clarified.

Ascendant Studios was the developer behind the ill fated Immortals of Aveum – following poor sales for the 2023 title, the studio laid off 45% of its workforce in September last year.

We talked to Robbins last February, who told us more about what went wrong. While the founder said at the time that he was still hopeful for the future of Ascendant, the studio reportedly furloughed most of its staff a month later.

Meanwhile, Absurd Ventures was founded by former Rockstar boss Dan Houser in June 2023, a mixed-media studio focusing on stories for games, animation, books, podcasts, and more. The firm has since launched its 12-part audio series A Better Paradise, and is working on a graphic novel series called American Caper.