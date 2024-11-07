A Mass Effect TV series is in development at Amazon

A TV series based upon BioWare's Mass Effect franchise has been greenlit by Amazon.

Fast and Furious 9 writer Daniel Casey is set to write and executive produce the Amazon MGM Studios production, with Karim Zreik also producing via Cedar Tree Productions.

The EP team is rounded out by Ari Arad and EA's Michael Gamble.

Variety reports that the "exact plot details are being kept under wraps."

After Amazon's God of War adaptation reportedly started from scratch following the departure of its showrunner, Ronald D. Moore has been brought on to the series as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Moore is known for his work on sci-fi shows including Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica, as well as Outlander and For All Mankind.