99 jobs cut at Warner Bros Games Montreal

Almost 100 developers have been laid off from Warner Games Montreal.

As reported by Radio-Canada (thanks, Game Developer), on the same day Rocksteady Studios confirmed it was ending support for Suicide Squad less than a year after its debut (December 9), staff were invited to a video conference after which 99 people at WB Games Montreal were informed they'd been laid off with eight weeks notice.

It's thought the layoffs primarily impact subcontractors working in the Keywords QA team, with those affected invited to choose between being placed on a register to be recalled for work - which reportedly would not happen until 2026 - or meet with a counsellor for help locating another job.

"I feel stressed and depressed. I feel like the company just ruined 99 lives," an anonymous source told Radio-Canada.

Others stressed that at the company's recent biannual meeting in the summer there was no mention of redundancies, and management had insisted the studio had enough work.

As at the time of writing, neither WB Games Montreal nor Keywords have responded publicly about the layoffs.