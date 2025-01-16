90% of Africa's games industry revenue generated by mobile games

A new report into Africa's games industry has revealed that 90% of its revenue is generated by mobile games.

66 studios and 55 indie developers contributed to the 2024 Africa Game Developer Survey - a 42% increase on the previous year - of which 92% of survey participants were under 34 years old.

However, just 12% of respondents were female, signalling "a clear need to foster greater inclusivity and diversity within the industry."

South Africa leads with regard to revenue, generating over $110m between 2020 and 2023. Its overall market is projected to grow to $333 million by 2026, driven primarily by mobile gaming and esports.

Nigeria's gaming market - "supported by a young, tech-savvy population and a growing esports scene - generated $249 million in 2021, whilst Kenya generated $46 million in the same year, with "significant growth in mobile gaming and a focus on educational, AR, and VR games."

"The African games industry is surging forward, fuelled by a vibrant community and an unwavering spirit of innovation," said Hugo Obi, founder and CEO, Maliyo Games, which organised the survey.

"This year has witnessed remarkable milestones, from record participation in industry events to groundbreaking collaborations such as the Disney Iwájú Rising Chef game.

"Despite challenges such as limited funding and access to international markets, the industry's momentum is undeniable. New voices are emerging alongside established veterans, creating a dynamic ecosystem supported by talent programmes, community meetups, and regional conferences."