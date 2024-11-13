76% of US kids want consoles and games for Christmas

76% of children in the US are planning to ask for game-related gifts this holiday season, with almost half of those surveyed requesting consoles.

This is according to the Entertainment Software Association, which surveyed 500-plus children (ages 10 to 17) on the gifts they wish to receive this Christmas.

This percentage has increased slightly from last year, where 72% of those surveyed planned to ask for video game products.

Aside from consoles, subscription services came in second at 43% followed by a tie between console games and game accessories at 41%. In-game currency was the least popular game-related item, with 38% of children surveyed expressing interest.

The ESA also surveyed 500 adults about how much they plan to spend on themselves and others over the holidays, which amounted to $312 on average.

Game-related products were top of children's wish-lists, with 67% asking for money and gift cards or clothes and electronics at 66%.

"Video games and video game technology have evolved quite a bit since today's parents were kids themselves, but the fun and joy created by gameplay for families remains the same," said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis.

"Parents see video games as more than simply a gift. With 83% of US parents who say they play video games with their children, games serve as a powerful tool for families to connect with one another, especially during the holidays."