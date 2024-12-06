75% of UK students in favour of esports education in schools

75% of UK students advocate the integration of esports into the school curriculum, with 64% already engaged in esports-related academic activities.

This is according to new research commissioned by Tencent in collaboration with the British Esports Federation and Ukie.

Conducted by Censuswide, the report surveyed 2,000 respondents aged between 16 and 27 who were interested in the creative and entertainment industry.

Of those surveyed, 40% are considering video game related fields with 58% believing that esports is more accessible as a career than fields such as law and engineering.

Despite 16 higher education institutions in the UK offering degree programs relating to esports, 36% of respondents found there were financial barriers in pursuing further education. 33% said career pathways were unclear.

"Esports in curricula in secondary, further, and higher education [...] is equipping young people with the skills needed for careers in esports, gaming, and the wider digital, creative, and STEM sectors," said British Esports Federation VP Tom Dore.

"However, support and recognition from video game publishers and industry stakeholders are crucial to driving sustainable growth, grassroots development and clear career pathways within the esports ecosystem."

Ukie CEO Nick Poole added: "Esports plays a key role in shaping the future of work and creativity, offering young people opportunities to develop skills and pursue careers at the intersection of technology, media, and interactive entertainment.

"The UK is uniquely positioned for growth in this sector, with its strong track record of hosting major global tournaments and home to Europe's largest community of student esports players. To build on this momentum, we must continue to invest in education, infrastructure, and cross-industry collaboration."