60% of Brits don't consider careers in the creative sector as 'real jobs'

Almost two thirds of adults in the UK don't believe careers in the games, film, TV, animation, and visual effects industries are 'real jobs.'

That's according to a recent study commissioned by Escape Studios, an animation, games, and visual effects school situated in North Greenwich, London.

Conducted by Censuswide, the survey of 2,008 adults took place between August 12 and August 14, 2024.

The adults surveyed ranked creative jobs at the bottom of the list of 'real jobs', with law (62%), accounting (58%), and healthcare (58%) being considered to be reputable careers.

Nearly two in five of adults surveyed said jobs with "clear progression" or a "clear ladder" were what made certain careers stand out as 'real jobs.'

Under half of respondents believed careers in the creative industries to be 'real jobs', while 31% of parents and guardians said they wouldn't advise their children to pursue jobs in the sector.

This is due to concerns regarding a lack of job security (32%), struggling to succeed without industry contacts (25%), and low pay (22%).

The survey also found that nearly half of Brits thought creative degrees "are taken less seriously than others," with 61% of respondents not being aware of educational institutions that specalise in training in the creative sector.

"It's so disappointing to see the results of this survey and how poorly regarded the creative industries are," said Escape Studios principal Ian Palmer. "We need to do more to raise awareness of educational opportunities in these areas, and to raise the visibility of careers and the value that this sector brings to the UK.

He added: "We're about to start a new academic year, and this is always a time that we look forward to introducing more students to the exciting worlds of visual effects, animation and games. We hope that by challenging preconceptions and spreading the word we will welcome even more in the future from all walks of life."