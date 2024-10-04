53% of gamers prefer single-player games

A new survey has found that over half of gamers prefer to play single-player titles.

According to Midia Research, this game mode is most popular across all platforms – particularly on mobile, with 58% of respondents saying they preferred single-player games.

The data from the survey was collected from Midia Research's Q1 2024 and Q1 2023 consumer surveys across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, France, Poland, Turkey, and South Africa.

Research found that older gamers were more drawn to single-player titles, with 74% of gamers aged over 55 choosing to play games solo.

Meanwhile, players aged between 20 and 24 preferred to play PVP games at 43%.

The report also found that almost a third of those surveyed were motivated to play on their own if they had access to a free demo.