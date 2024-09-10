52 Entertainment acquires "casual games" studio, Blackout

52 Entertainment has acquired Barcelona-based "casual games" studio, Blackout.

52 Entertainment says the acquisition "will add a new dimension to 52 Entertainment’s existing portfolio," and give the company "access to new synergies, expanding its global footprint and welcoming millions of new players to its growing community."

Blackout attracts over 19.6 million players each month and has achieved more than 344 million downloads, most notably for titles like Bubble Shooter, Rainbow, Word Search Quest, and Spades.

“This acquisition is an exciting step for our studio and will allow us to work together to pool our expertise and the resources needed to continue developing high-quality casual games," said Blackout CEO Michel de Voronine.

"This will bring more opportunities for our players to be able to enjoy even better games.”

52 Entertainment president and CEO Olivier Comte added: "I am absolutely thrilled to announce the acquisition of Blackout. This new chapter strengthens our position as a leader in the online gaming industry and marks a turning point in our quest for innovation and diversification."