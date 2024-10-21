47% of UK Nintendo Switch players are women

Almost half of all Switch players in the UK are women.

That's according to new data from Ipsos UK's GameTrack in a study commissioned by trade body Video Games Europe. The report found 47% of people who play a Nintendo Switch in the UK are female.

The research firm said this is more than double the number recorded five years ago.

The largest age bracket is 15 to 24 years old, accounting for 26% of female UK Switch players. This was followed by 11 to 14 year olds at 19%, then 25 to 34 year olds at 17%.

The lowest age bracket was 45 to 64 year olds, accounting for just 8% of players.

The study was released alongside a new TV ad Nintendo will be airing in the UK, featuring singer-songwriter Raye and her sisters playing Animal Crossing and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe together.