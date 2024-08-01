2weeks raises $1.25m in pre-seed funding

2weeks has raised $1.25 million in pre-seed funding, the newly founded studio has announced.

The round was led by A16Z, with 2weeks also joining the VC firm's accelerator programme, Speedrun.

Anorak Ventures, Blue Heron Ventures, Brendan Iribe, Ben 'CohhCarnage' Cassel, Art Min, Nate Mitchell, Nirav Patel, and Jamie Stormbreaker also contributed to the round.

The funding will go towards the development of more projects at the studio, which focuses on short experimental, web-based titles.

2weeks' creation was announced in late June, founded by AAA veterans Brandon Dillon and Richard Foge. The studio has already released its first bite-sized title, called Homestretch Bet.

A16Z announced its third annual accelerator programme earlier this year, investing $75 million in it to support pre-seed game startups.