2K Games' motion capture studio votes to unionise

Workers at 2K Games' California-based motion capture studio have successfully voted to unionise.

Following the news last month, the election was supervised by the National Labor Relations Board and the action was approved on Friday with a vote of 15 for, 6 against.

The 2K Mocap Union will unionise under the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which claimed in a statement that this will be the first unionisation of a motion capture studio in the games industry.

Based in the Californian city of Petaluma, 2K Motion Capture Studio has worked on many of Take-Two's biggest franchises, such as NBA 2K, WWE 2K and BioShock.

Following the unionisation, the workers will enter negotiations with 2K management to agree on a new contract, with the union pushing for better job security, fair pay and improved working conditions.

"Today it is evident that the people at this studio truly want what is best not only for themselves, but what is best for their coworkers, future generations of workers, and the studio as a whole," said 2K motion capture animator Matthew Peterson. "Whilst this campaign has not been without its challenges, it is inspiring that the core driving force of this movement is empathy for one another.

"I look forward to negotiating in good faith with Take-Two, and I hope that other workers in our industry will feel inspired to organise and gain the protections that are necessary not only to survive, but thrive."

IATSE International president Matthew D. Loeb added: "This victory is not just about one studio; it’s about the future of work in the video game industry.

"2K MoCap workers have shown what many other entertainment workers already know — that collective action is the best way to secure fairness, equity, and respect in the workplace. Their courage will inspire others in the industry to follow suit. This outcome also demonstrates what can be achieved when workers exercise their right to organise, a right that we will continue to fight to defend and expand."