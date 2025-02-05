2K fires 31st Union president Michael Condrey

2K has reportedly fired 31st Union president, Michael Condrey.

Kotaku reports that Condrey - who co-founded Sledgehammer Games and joined 2K in 2019 - was reportedly let go on February 3 following concerns its long-teased online multiplayer game Project Ethos did not stir enough interest.

Despite this, 2K said it remained "very committed" to both Project Ethos and 31st Union, and thanked Condrey for his "dedication, passion, and work ethic".

Condrey will "transition" his role to "focus on advising on the future of Project Ethos". It remains unclear who will replace Condrey at the top of the studio, either in a temporary or permanent capacity.

“We are grateful to Michael Condrey for the dedication, passion and work ethic it took to build an incredible team and shape the vision of 31st Union,” a 2K spokesperson told Kotaku in an email.

"Michael will be transitioning his role in the short term to focus on advising on the future of Project Ethos. We remain very committed to the forward path for Project Ethos and the people and culture of the 31st Union studio."