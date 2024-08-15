12 must-see sessions at Devcom 2024

It's going to be a busy week in Cologne with both Devcom and Gamescom attracting games professionals from around the world.

The former event kicks things off with a two-day conference that will see more than 250 speakers discussing some of the biggest challenges in the industry today across over 200 sessions.

There's a lot to wade through in the full program, so the GamesIndustry.biz team has selected our highlights of some of the sessions we think will be most interesting.

Devcom Developer Conference 2024 runs from Monday, August 19 to Tuesday, August 20 at Koelnmesse in Cologne, and you can find more information at the event's website.

Monday, August 19

A Case for Better Story Integration — or, "I Am Begging You People To Stop Calling It A Story Wrapper"

10am-11am, Keynote Stage – Confex Expo Floor

In Devcom's opening keynote, Outer Wilds writer and narrative designer Kelsey Beachum explores how every element of a game can help tell the story without relgating it to modal conversations and cutscenes.

The Global PC and Console Games Market, Forecasts, and Trends for 2024

11.30am-12.30pm — Stage 5 - Xsolla Stage - Confex 2 Floor

Newzoo's senior consultant Devan Brennan looks through the latest data and insights from the global PC and console games market, including revenues and spending, player behaviours, and the analysis firm's forecasts up to 2027.

Surviving eighth years as an indie studio: Tools kept and tactics scrapped

12.30pm-1.30pm — Stage 14 - Confex 3 Floor

Philomena Schwab, CEO and game designer at The Wandering Village developer Stray Fawn Studio, explores the biggest lessons learned since the company first opened doors and how indies can tackle the challenges they face.

A glimpse behind the curtain: What are the content considerations being made by indie publishers in 2024

1.30pm-2:30pm — Stage 14 – Confex 3 Floor

Team17's head of game scouting Jasper Barnes sheds light on the decision-making processes that indie publishers go through when greenlighting the titles they want to bring to market, helping developers better understand the criteria for success.

How to lose a player in 10 days

3pm-3.30pm — Stage 5 — Xsolla Stage — Confex 2 Floor

Product director Feras Musmar of TTK Games, a studio formed by ex-DICE veterans, explores the problem of player churn in non-live service games and looks at ways developers can encourage players to finish the games they work so hard on making.

The Art of Closing

5.30pm-6.30pm — Stage 14 - Confex 3 Floor

Ubisoft Montreal producer Fleur Marty offers a rare insight into one of the least glamorous and most critical phases of game development: closing, i.e. getting it over the finishing line. Marty offers advice on how to close in a way that ensures quality, and which mistakes you should avoid.

Tuesday, August 20th

Going to Valhalla in 'God of War'

11:30am-12:30pm, Stage 1 – Confex Expo Floor

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla co-game director Mihir Sheth discusses how Santa Monica Studio developed its first DLC, the role it played for the franchise, and it resonated with its fanbase.

Exploring Ethical Horizons: The Challenges of AI-Generated Art

12pm-12:30pm, Stage 11 – Confex 3 Floor

Red Meat Games creative content strategist Judy Ehrentraut explores the importance of training AI models to use ethically sourced content, to ensure creators and artists are compensated, and the role of AI in general.

Tackling Sexism and Resistance to Diversity in the Modern Games Industry

1:30pm-2:30pm, Stage 8 – Call for Change Track – Confex 3 Floor

Bytro Labs' Jamie Christensen and Cecilia Luna discuss the issues women and members of the LGBTQ+ community face working in the games industry, how they've changed over time, and what can be addressed in the short and long term.

Demystifying Creativity

3pm-4pm, Stage 1 – Confex Expo Floor

Ubisoft's VP of global creative Fawzi Mesmar explores creativity and originality in game development, delving into the core of the creative process by blending insights from psychology, neuroscience, and personal experience.

AAA Graphics are Dead

4pm-5pm, Stage 1 – Confex Expo Floor

5th Corner's CEO and creative director Matt Radford discusses what's next for AAA when photorealism has been mastered, touching on his experiences from working on games including Uncharted, The Last of Us, and The Matrix Awakens.

Cozy Futures: Challenging Traditional Game Design

4pm-5pm, Stage 17 – Confex 3 Floor

Hosted by Ustwo Games director Jennifer Estaris, panelists Lea Schönfelder (Fein Games co-CEO), Joost Vervoort (associate professor at Utrecht University), and Meghna Jayanth (narrative designer and writer) discuss how to challenge traditional game design by branching out and focusing on different aspects of creativity.