$112m of Hasbro's $472m 2024 digital gaming revenue came from Monopoly Go alone

Hasbro's gaming business saw its digital and licensed gaming revenue increase by 22% year-over-year to $471.7 million.

$112 million alone of that came from Scopely's Monopoly Go.

The firm's Magic: The Gathering franchise saw a modest bump of 4% in regard to its Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment, although Magic: The Gathering revenues fell by 1% "due to the lap of the Lord of the Rings set."

Overall, however, Hasbro's full-year revenues fell by 17% YoY to $4.1 billion, which Hasbro attributes to the eOne divestiture.

"I’m proud of our team for delivering what we promised in 2024: we grew in games and licensing, stepped up our operational efficiency, and vastly improved the performance of our toy business," said Chris Cocks, Hasbro’s CEO.

"In 2025, we’re excited to bring a stellar lineup of toys and games to fans, expanding the reach of our IP through outstanding partnerships while we continue to focus on operational rigor and anticipating the future of play."