10:10 Games reportedly affected by staff cuts

Funko Fusion developer 10:10 has reportedly been hit with layoffs, with around 20 workers affected.

This is according to Insider Gaming, which was told that the decision was made following the "complete commercial and critical failure" of Funko Fusion.

Sources allege staff were made aware of the cuts in mid-January after the studio struggled to fund a future project, with some employees finding out while on vacation.

Sources also claimed "the bare legal minimum" of severance entitlement has been offered in addition to unused holiday payment.

GamesIndustry.biz has reached out to 10:10 Games for further clarification.

Based in Warrington, 10:10 Games was founded in 2021 by Traveller's Tales devs veterans Jon Burton and Arthur Parsons. It launched its first game, Funko Fusion, in September 2024.