GAME partners with Three for in-store smartphone push The mobile phone network to appear within 15 GAME stores

Christopher Dring Publisher Monday 4th December 2017

GAME has teamed up with Three to boost its mobile phone business.

The UK retailer has been stocking mobile phones and tablets as part of its second-hand GameTronics range for several years, and it's been amongst GAME's fastest growing retail segments.

Now it has teamed up with Three to offer handsets, SIM cards, pay-as-you-go top-ups and MiFi devices in 15 of its stores, which can all be found in the London area. The move has been described as a trial.

"In line with our strategy to optimise our store estate, we are utilising GAME's unrivalled market position in the video game retail industry to further benefit the lifestyles of our customers," said David Howard, retail and property director at GAME. "That includes stocking what's most important to gamers; from games and merchandise to top-end mobile phones and sim cards."

In recent months, GAME has also partnered with newsagent WH Smith and electronics retailer Maplins, which has seen GAME concessions appear within some of those retailers' stores.