War Child UK launches world's first mobile gaming armistice Charity looking to build on success of 2016's armistice which raised over £100,000

Mobile gaming's first armistice is landing on smartphones December 1st in a bid to promote peaceful gameplay and support children affected by conflict.

As phase two of War Child's annual Armistice event, for the very first time, the world's most popular mobile game developers will unite to raise funds and awareness for children whose lives have been torn apart by war, and allow tens of millions of gamers the opportunity to take part in exciting and unique in-app experiences.

Armistice 2017 has already seen the gaming community unite for moment of silence held in BlackMill Games and M2H's WW1 game Verdun, as well as Big Huge Games' DomiNations and more than 11,000 players have donated to War Child by downloading DLC in World of Tanks activation.

Verdun will also reactivate their 'Christmas Truce' downloadable content (DLC), which raised over £17,000 last year, for a limited time in December. Players will be able to purchase the re-enactment of the famous 1914 Christmas Day Truce, which allows them to lay down their virtual weapons and pickup snowballs, play football matches and send post cards to their loved ones.

For the mobile Armistice; phenomenal game titles, Dragon City, DomiNations, Royal Revolt 2, War Wings, Brave Cross, The Respawnables, Dawn of Titans, March of Empires, War Planet Online: Global Conquest, Total War Battles: Kingdom and 99 Bricks: Wizard Academy, have all created exclusive challenges, peace items and in-app purchase sales - creating the world's largest mobile gaming movement in support of children affected by war.

Adam Holmes, Gaming Partnerships Executive at War Child UK, says: "The mobile gaming industry is worth over $40 billion while the movie industry is estimated at around $35 billion. It's incredibly exciting to think what an industry of this size and scale can achieve as a force for good to support some of the world's most vulnerable children.

"We can't wait to try all the amazing activations and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all our gaming partners and their communities for coming together to support War Child's Armistice."

Guillaume Verlinden, Vice-President of Product at Social Point says: "We know our players are going to love participating in the Peace Dragon breeding event and we're truly excited to give them access to new and exclusive content whilst raising funds for children forced to live with the brutality of war.

"We want to encourage others in the industry to back the initiative and help support War Child to deliver its life changing work to children and their families."

Xavier Carrillo-Costa, CEO of Digital Legends Entertainment says: "We believe in the values behind War Child's Armistice campaign and in raising awareness of the consequences of war on children.

"We are thrilled that our players can contribute in raising funds by purchasing The Healer item that heals your allies and can also tranquilise your enemies."

War Child's Armistice is supported by gamers and gaming communities all over the world. The initiative aims to build on the £100,000 raised last year and create a global movement that inspires the gaming community to take action.

ACTIVITIES IN SUPPORT OF ARMISTICE 2017

