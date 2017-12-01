War Child UK launches world's first mobile gaming armistice
Charity looking to build on success of 2016's armistice which raised over £100,000
Mobile gaming's first armistice is landing on smartphones December 1st in a bid to promote peaceful gameplay and support children affected by conflict.
As phase two of War Child's annual Armistice event, for the very first time, the world's most popular mobile game developers will unite to raise funds and awareness for children whose lives have been torn apart by war, and allow tens of millions of gamers the opportunity to take part in exciting and unique in-app experiences.
Armistice 2017 has already seen the gaming community unite for moment of silence held in BlackMill Games and M2H's WW1 game Verdun, as well as Big Huge Games' DomiNations and more than 11,000 players have donated to War Child by downloading DLC in World of Tanks activation.
Verdun will also reactivate their 'Christmas Truce' downloadable content (DLC), which raised over £17,000 last year, for a limited time in December. Players will be able to purchase the re-enactment of the famous 1914 Christmas Day Truce, which allows them to lay down their virtual weapons and pickup snowballs, play football matches and send post cards to their loved ones.
For the mobile Armistice; phenomenal game titles, Dragon City, DomiNations, Royal Revolt 2, War Wings, Brave Cross, The Respawnables, Dawn of Titans, March of Empires, War Planet Online: Global Conquest, Total War Battles: Kingdom and 99 Bricks: Wizard Academy, have all created exclusive challenges, peace items and in-app purchase sales - creating the world's largest mobile gaming movement in support of children affected by war.
Adam Holmes, Gaming Partnerships Executive at War Child UK, says: "The mobile gaming industry is worth over $40 billion while the movie industry is estimated at around $35 billion. It's incredibly exciting to think what an industry of this size and scale can achieve as a force for good to support some of the world's most vulnerable children.
"We can't wait to try all the amazing activations and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank all our gaming partners and their communities for coming together to support War Child's Armistice."
Guillaume Verlinden, Vice-President of Product at Social Point says: "We know our players are going to love participating in the Peace Dragon breeding event and we're truly excited to give them access to new and exclusive content whilst raising funds for children forced to live with the brutality of war.
"We want to encourage others in the industry to back the initiative and help support War Child to deliver its life changing work to children and their families."
Xavier Carrillo-Costa, CEO of Digital Legends Entertainment says: "We believe in the values behind War Child's Armistice campaign and in raising awareness of the consequences of war on children.
"We are thrilled that our players can contribute in raising funds by purchasing The Healer item that heals your allies and can also tranquilise your enemies."
War Child's Armistice is supported by gamers and gaming communities all over the world. The initiative aims to build on the £100,000 raised last year and create a global movement that inspires the gaming community to take action.
ACTIVITIES IN SUPPORT OF ARMISTICE 2017
- War Child's mobile activations for Armistice will be taking place from 1-7 December. Android and iOS users will be able to view and download all games supporting the campaign on the respected stores.
- Dragon City by Social Point will be inviting players to take part in their 'Peace Dragon Breeding' event.
- Big Huge Games' DomiNations are giving players the opportunity to purchase a non-violent bundle of items, including 'Peace Treaties' - a consumable that gives players immunity from attack for 24 hours.
- World War II game War Wings by Miniclip, will be giving players access to a 'War Child Bundle,' which will feature a bespoke Peace Medal that players can assign to their profile, as well as multi-functional toolboxes and other non-violent consumables.
- Marking their 30th year of games development, Creative Assembly is donating 30 days of net revenues from Total War Battles: Kingdom on Google Play, including in-app purchases of healing items, in support of War Child's Armistice.
- Fantasy RPG game, Brave Cross by Seasun Games will be selling a bundle of gems that will reward players with the unlocking of Luna, the healing hero of the game.
- Digital Legends' The Respawnables will be supporting Armistice by adding 'The Healer', a new item which players can use to heal their allies and launch non-lethal tranquilisers at the enemy for a limited timed.
- Dawn of Titans by Natural Motion will have an exclusive in-app sale of non-violent items including 'Shields', a game mechanic that provides players with immunity from attack for 24 hours.
- Gameloft's leading strategy titles March of Empires and War Planet Online: Global Conquest will be selling a limited time in-app purchase bundle, including non-violent items such as peace shields that protect players from attack.
- Fun and magical physics builder 99 Bricks Wizard Academy by WeirdBeard will be donating 60% of all net revenue received between 1-7 December to War Child.
