Spike Chunsoft launches North American subsidiary
Danganronpa, Mystery Dungeon dev aiming to grow its publishing and localization business
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
10 Years Ago This Month: The media giant orchestrated a massively successful merger but walked away with relatively little to show for it
Creative director Dan Hay discusses reactions to Ubisoft's upcoming shooter and how the Far Cry team touches on topical themes
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?