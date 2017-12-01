Sections

Spike Chunsoft launches North American subsidiary

Danganronpa, Mystery Dungeon dev aiming to grow its publishing and localization business

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

spike-chunsoft.co.jp

