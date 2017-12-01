Persona 5 reaches two million sales

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Friday 1st December 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Atlus USA

Released nearly ten years after its predecessor, Persona 5 arrived on the scene to much excitement from a particular niche of the games community. The audience is now bigger than it has ever been, however, with Persona 5 outselling all previous entries to the franchise.

Developer Atlus today announced that sales of Persona 5 have reached two million copies worldwide. While there is no reliable data on the sales of previous installments, Atlus confirmed that sales for the entire franchise now total more than 8.9 million.

"This has been an incredible year for our company, one that represents our ambitions for Japanese games in the west," said Naoto Hiraoka, president and CEO of Atlus USA.

"We are in the middle of experiencing tremendous growth, both in the west and abroad, and the sales of Persona 5 represent a new level of expectation for fans of the genre. Once seen as niche, Persona 5 is one of the most important titles this year, proving interest in this category is expanding. We look forward delivering more incredible games to our fans next year."

Persona 5 has also been nominated in four categories at the forthcoming Games Awards 2017, including Game of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Score/Music, and Best Role Playing Game.