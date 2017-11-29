VR to star in China's $1.5bn future tech theme park Virtual rollercoasters, shooting games and alien tours will feature

VR will play a headline role in China's massive $1.5bn future tech theme park.

The Oriental Science Fiction Valley Park will feature giant robots, future technology and rides designed to simulate space travel. Most rides will feature VR headsets and motion simulators, the park says.

35 VR attractions are planned, including rollercoaster rides, tours around scenic locations with unusual guides, as well as games (namely shooters). The park will be located in Guiyang on a 330-acre estate.

"After our attraction opens, it will change the entire tourism structure of Guizhou province as well as China's southwest," Chief Executive Chen Jianli told Reuters.

The Chinese VR market is expected to hit $8.4 billion by 2020, according to Government-backed analysts CCID.