The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast: Licensing your IP, with Gary D Nissembaum

You can now download the newest episode of The GamesIndustry.biz Podcast, which offers advice on how to licence our your IP.

We're joined this week by Gary D Nissenbaum, founder of the Nissenbaum Law Group, who talks us through the pitfalls to watch out for, such as termination rights, and offers advice on how developers can ensure their property isn't abused by licensees.

The discussion covers everything from merchandise to cosplay, and even touches on how best to secure other licenses that you can develop games around.

You can listen to the latest episode below, subscribe to our RSS feed, or download the file directly here.

