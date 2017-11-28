Gazillion Entertainment has officially shut down

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Tuesday 28th November 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Gazillion Entertainment

Gazillion Entertainment has officially closed and Marvel Heroes is now offline, a month before before schedule.

In a statement on Twitter, the developer said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Gazillion Entertainment. As a result, we are no longer able to operate Marvel Heroes Omega until December 31 as originally planned.

"Instead, Marvel Heroes Omega will be sunset immediately on all platforms and will no longer be available as soon as this process is completed. The company would like to sincerely thank its fans and employees for all the support over the years of development and live service."

Unfortunately this news had been on the cards since Marvel announced that it was ending its partnership with the studio, and confirmed that Marvel Heroes would be shutting down by the end of the year.

Shortly after the announcement, there were mass layoffs at the studio the day before Thanksgiving.

The studio also faced a clamour for refunds after it was announced that Marvel Heroes would be going offline. However, due to the nature of digital goods and terms of service agreements, consumers are not necessarily entitled to compensation.