Sony posts record Black Friday hardware sales Head of PSN Eric Lempel says company sold more PlayStations over the weekend than in the 23-year history of the brand

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Monday 27th November 2017

There was no mourning for Sony this Black Friday. In an interview with CNBC, the company's head of PlayStation Network said the PlayStation brand saw record sales for the post-Thanksgiving US holiday weekend.

"We had the biggest Black Friday in PlayStation history," Lempel said. "We sold more consoles than we ever have in our 23-year history, and [PlayStation] Plus is a natural addition to that purchase."

The company's Black Friday deals in the US included a PlayStation 4 1TB system starting at $200 (regular $300), PS4 Pros for $350 (regular $400) and PlayStation VR bundles selling for $300 (regular $400).

"Going into this generation, a lot of people were counting out the console business and saying it wasn't going to work out," Lempel said. "But as you can see, the PlayStation 4 business is thriving. Last month, Sony Corp. reported their earnings. Profits were up 346%; the majority of that was fueled by the PlayStation business. We're having a phenomenal year."