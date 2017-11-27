Niantic has reportedly raised $200 million
CEO John Hanke has said that series B round will allow long-term bets on the AR market
Niantic Inc. has reportedly raised $200 million in its series B round, money that CEO John Hanke said would be used to make a long-term bet on augmented reality.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the $200 million round was led by Spark Capital, with contributions from Founders Fund, Meritech, Javelin Venture Capital, You & Mr. Jones and NetEase. Spark Capital's Megan Quinn will join Niantic's board as a result of the deal.
In an email, CEO John Hanke spoke of the "new strategic opportunities" the funding would open up for Niantic, including "long-term investments" in AR.
Hanke has talked publicly about his belief in the potential of the AR market, going so far as to critique the capaibilities of the iPhone X for placing too much emphasis on the visual component of the experience. Niantic CTO Phil Keslin made similar comments shortly after, when he suggested that audio would be a key feature in the studio's future products.
One of those products will be a game based on the Harry Potter universe. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be co-developed with Warner Bros. Interactive, and it promises to be another huge hit for Niantic, following the enormous success of Pokemon Go.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?