Sections

Desert Bus for Hope raised another $650k for Child's Play

Lifetime fundraising total sails past $4.4 million in 11th year

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

desertbus.org

Related stories

Industry rallies behind charity for children affected by war

Wargaming.net, 11 Bit Studios, and Positech among sponsors for War Child's latest Armistice fundraiser

By Haydn Taylor

17 days ago

Supercell CEO hands over control to 15-year-old girl for the day

Clash of Clans developer takes part in International Day of the Girl campaign

By Haydn Taylor

A month ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.