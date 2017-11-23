Multiple layoffs at Gazillion day before Thanksgiving Staff to lose insurance, severance, and paid time off

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Thursday 23rd November 2017

The entire staff at Gazillion Entertainment has reportedly been laid off the day before Thanksgiving.

Last week it was announced that Disney had terminated its relationship with the developer.

At the time, there was no indication what might happen with staff, but former employees taking to Twitter have expressed their dismay at the situation, claiming that they will lose medical insurance, severance pay, and paid time off.

Officially unemployed on the day before thanksgiving.



Nice. — Brian Waggoner (@Asros) November 22, 2017

One former employee, Andrew Hair wrote: "I know a lot of people are upset and wanting refunds for their purchases in @MarvelHeroes, but please keep in mind the developers were not paid out PTO, severance, and our medical insurance is ending in 8 days."

In a statement statement released last week, Gazillion said that Marvel Heroes would be shutting down on December 31, 2017. However, multiple sources are saying the date has been moved forward to tomorrow - November 24.

Following the initial announcement last week, frustrated Marvel Heroes fans quickly began requesting refunds for purchases made in-game. It was unlikely then, and even more so now.

GamesIndustry.biz has contacted Gazillion for comment and is currently awaiting a response.