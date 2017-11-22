Sections

Publisher to donate 75% of Axiom Verge sales to support developer's son

BadLands forgoes profits as Axiom Verge prepares for retail launch on Nintendo Switch

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

axiomverge.com

