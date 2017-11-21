Tappx continues global growth with China office opening

Press Release Tuesday 21st November 2017 Share this article Share

Barcelona -- November 20th, 2017 -- Tappx, a fast growth mobile app monetisation company, today announced the opening of a new office in Beijing and the appointment of Bob Wang as China Country Manager. This expansion means that Tappx now has active operations in Spain, India, UK and China.

The Beijing office will deliver Tappx services and consultancy for local customers and partners across mainland China, some examples of which include Cheetah Mobile, Baidu, Gomo and 360 Security. Over the last four years Tappx has cemented a reputation as being one of the fastest growing mobile monetisation companies in the world. Having already experienced considerable success in securing Chinese business, setting up a local presence was the next logical next step in its global expansion strategy.

Bob Wang brings a wealth of local experience gained across mobile, technology and marketing, and will help drive Tappx's Asian expansion plans. Wang is an experienced marketing director with extensive experience working across mobile web and apps, and the IT services industry. He brings with him key skills in business development, marketing, PR and management. Wang has a Bachelor of Arts in Business English from Shandong University.

Daniel Reina, CEO at Tappx, commented: "The Tappx China office opening marks a significant new milestone in Tappx' brief but fast growth history. Asia and particularly China is one of our most strategically important markets, due to its size and influence in the APAC region. Tappx has been supporting key Chinese publishers over the last few years, and with the advent of our new Beijing office, we aim to deliver even better results and services for existing and future clients. Ni hao China!"