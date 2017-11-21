Government to respond to British Games Institute proposal Petition secures 10,000 signatures, guaranteeing feedback from Parliament about whether new organisation will be created

James Batchelor UK Editor Tuesday 21st November 2017

Plans for a British Game Institute have taken a key step forward today as the team behind the proposal has secured enough support to prompt a government response.

The ongoing campaign around the BGI has centred on a Change.org petition, which has now passed 10,000 signatures - at the time of writing, 10,370 to be exact.

While the petition continues - with 15,000 being the next milestone - the initiative has served its main purpose, which it to guarantee a government response. According to the official Houses of Parliament website, the UK government promises to respond to any petition that receives more than 10,000 signatures.

Whether that response actually leads to action won't be known until we hear from the government. A recent petition calling for loot boxes to be regulated by gambling laws only received a statement saying the issue is being discussed by various ratings boards.

Games consultant Rick Gibson, who co-authored the original proposal with Ian Livingstone, has told GamesIndustry.biz that his team has already received meeting requests and feedback to talk about the BGI since hitting the 10,000 mark. But he says this is the "middle of a long journey towards getting funded."

The UK government will announce the details of the Autumn budget tomorrow, although Gibson notes that it "has probably not had enough time to assess" proposals such as the BGI, bids from other creative sectors, or even the Bazalgette Review - a study that included the creation of the British Games Institute among its recommendations.

"It's unlikely that the Budget will allocate Industrial Strategy funding to successful candidate schemes, but instead we're hoping that a Creative Sector deal will be announced tomorrow, and it will be up to the various sectors including games to work with Government to allocating that funding," said Gibson.

He continued: "We would love the petition to continue to grow but our focus is now on ensuring the government identifies how to best help our entire sector. The Industrial Strategy has to deliver real value. The Minister noted in the Green Paper that this Strategy must avoid the fate of previous industrial strategies which fell into the trap of funding incumbent industries and having no impact.

"The Government needs to be strategic and ambitious. That means it must avoid simply funding incumbents to do more of the same or trying to fund 'one size fits all' measures for industries as far removed, for instance, as games and opera.

"We and our large group of stakeholders are committed to helping Government deliver real impact from the Industrial Strategy by funding the BGI. This petition, plus support from key MPs and 500 industry leaders, will help us make the case forcefully for a world first - a new national agency for games culture."

The British Games Institute was first proposed back in January. Put simply, it will be a new publicly-funded agency that supports the growth of the UK games industry, much as the BFI does for film.

We spoke to various members of the industry last month to find out whether they believe we need a British Games Institute, and clarified the difference between the BGI's remit and that of established trade bodies UKIE and TIGA.