Xbox One X launch sales well behind competition in Japan Brand new super-powered console outsold by six-year-old handheld PlayStation Vita

Companies in this article Xbox

Xbox One X first week sales in Japan were behind every other major console, shifting only 1,639 units.

Much like its predecessors, the Xbox One X has failed to capture the Japanese market it would seem.

According to Famitsu (via Kotaku), despite launching six years ago the PlayStation Vita outstripped Microsoft's super-powered offering, selling 3,023 units.

The only current generation console to have performed worse than the Xbox One X this week is the Xbox One S, which shifted 49 units, just edging ahead of the PlayStation 3 (38 units) and WiiU (32 units).

The Playstation 4 Pro sold 6,028 units and, unsurprisingly, the Nintendo Switch dominated the sales charts with 84,593 units sold.

When the Xbox One X launched last week, Japanese stores ran out of stock. This created confusion around the popularity of the console, especially considering how well it was performing in the West. However, this was ultimately the result of retailers only filling pre-orders given the previous unpopularity of the Xbox One.